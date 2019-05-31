Police kills alleged suicide bomber in Quetta

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Police shot dead an alleged suicide bomber, who was as a suicide bomb, who tried to attack an Imambargah and foiled a terror bid in provincial capital of Balochistan.

According to local news channel report, a suicide bomber wanted to enter the Imambargah, situated in Quetta.

However, vigilant security forces personnel shot him dead on the spot and averted huge loss of life and property.

Police told media that the suicide bomber was stopped at the entrance of the Imambargah by the policemen.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Abdul Razaque said a suicide bomber, wearing explosive jacket, wanted to storm the Imambargah, but he was shot dead in the prompt action by the police, deployed outside at the security.

In order to get safe passage from the entry gate of the Imambargah, the bomber was wearing ladies clothes, said the DIG.

Mr Razaque said the security already was put on high-alert after the prior information of a suicide attack in Quetta.

Earlier, the attacker threw a hand grenade at security personnel deputed at the Imambargah in which one personnel was injured.

CM Balochistan has lauded the performance of the security personnel and announced a cash award of rupees one million for him.