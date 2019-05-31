Jumatul Wida being observed today with religious fervor

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Jumatul Wida, the last Friday of holy month Ramazan is being observed countrywide today.

According to details, strict securities measures were taken to ensure safety of people offering prayers at mosques.

Jumatul Wida has a special significance for Muslim since it is a prelude to the departure of holy month of Ramazan and considered the harbinger of the end of the showering of divine blessings that characterizes the holy month.

Last Friday of Ramazan is also observed as Youm al-Quds (Al-Quds Day) in Pakistan to express support and solidarity with oppressed Muslims of Israeli occupied Palestine territories. Rallies and processions will also be organized across the country to observe the Al-Quds Day.

Prayer leaders in their sermons will highlight the importance of unity and sectarian harmony among the people of all religious schools of thought.

Special prayers will also be offered for the progress and prosperity of the country on the occasion.