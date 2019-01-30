Police solve blind murder case: Main suspect arrested

Ghulam Mursalin Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Police have solved a blind murder case and arrested a main suspect involved in killing a teenage boy in Mammakhel locality in June last year. An official said on Tuesday that on June 26, Noor Muhammad had gone missing in Mammakhel locality of Naurang town and his father Gul Malook had approached local police to help him search his missing son. He said that Gul Malook had told police that his son had gone to ‘darga’ forests located on the bank of river Kurrum and did not return home.

“After registration of case in daily diary police had begun efforts to find any clue to missing boy Noor Muhammad”, maintained the official, adding that on June 29, some villagers spotted a bullet riddled body in the forests whereupon Gul Malook and his relatives reached the place and found the body of Noor Muhammad lying there. The official said that police had converted the daily diary into first information report (FIR) and had charged unknown killers for the murder. “The murder incident of the boy had panicked the area people and local police chief had formed a special team to solve the case and bring murder(s) into clutches of law”, he added. He said that DPO Asif Gohar and Naurang circle DSP Shafiq took personal interest in the murder case and issued special instructions to investigators to trace killers. “The investigators obtained CDR (calls data record) of deceased boy and expanded the sphere of investigation to those who had made contacts with deceased through his mobile phone”, official claimed.

He said that with the help CDR and other technological tools police arrested a suspect Ikram during a raid who disclosed the name of main suspect Jawad. He said that the a party of Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak police station headed by SHO Zaheer Khan arrested Jawad without any resistance during a raid and recovered the pistol used in the crime on his identification.