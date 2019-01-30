Stray bullet killed pedestrian in Hafizabad

Hafiz Aziz-ur-Rehman

HAFIZABAD: A pedestrian was killed while another was seriously injured when a stray bullet hit them on a filling station near Qila Sahib Singh Bypass on Pindi Bhattian road.

According to police source, Akbar Ali son of Dilbar Ali along with his sister was on way to Hafizabad on a bike. He parked his bike near the filling station when all of a sudden a stray bullet hit him and another pedestrian Imran. The police have registered a case and arrested the gunman Tanveer Ahmad of Kalianwala. The gunman was cleaning his gun when all of a sudden it went off accidently. Akbar Ali and Imran were shifted to the Trauma Centre where Akbar Ali succumbed to his wounds while Imran was struggling for life.