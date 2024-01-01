Political resilience versus political inclusion

President Dr Arif Alvi has recently noted that political inclusion is imperative for financial inclusion to put the country on the path of progress and prosperity. He hailed millions of young voters who had expressed their confidence in the democratic system. According to him, if youth confidence in the system was shaken, it would not be in the country’s interest and asked the civic groups to respect the mandate of the people. The President further told his countrymen that capable people were being kicked out of politics and blockage of social media websites in Pakistan was due to the lack of intellectual capacity to handle criticism. The President was of the view that financial inclusion was not possible without the political inclusion of the people as excluding them from the development process could have repercussions for the country.

The President has made a thought-provoking sermon regarding the blessings attached to the democratic process and the importance of youth inclusion into the political system in the country. President sensitized the political parties to honor the public verdict and uphold the confidence of the voters who endorsed their support during the nationwide elections on February 8. In fact, the voters have fulfilled their national obligations by unprecedented participation in the recent polls, now it is the turn for political groups to resort to subdue before the public verdict and play a constructive role in the democratic process without sliding into controversies and mutual tussles on mere accusations and assumptions. The PTI has grabbed a majority of the seats in the National Assembly hence the PTI leadership must display resilience and team spirit while allying with its like-minded groups to form government in the center. However, If the PTI fails to do so then the PML-N-PPP alliance should form a coalition government and endeavor to secure democracy and political stability in the country, which is of utmost importance for sustainable economy and growth.

Ahead of a potential swap from his position, President Alvi has once again started political advocacy for his party. However, the country can’t afford further division and any political crisis at this crucial period. The nation hopes for a constitutional role from the President in the movement. So the country could sail through the critical transition period safely and smoothly. The elected leadership could assume the ruin of the government in a conducive political environment, and work for the development of the country and the well-being of the people.