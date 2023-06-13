Polls to elect Zaka Ashraf as PCB chief on June 27

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The election of the PCB Chairman will be held on Wednesday, 27 June to formally elect Zaka Ashraf at the PCB headquarters in Lahore as the Election Commissioner has constituted the PCB Board of Governors.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is in receipt of the letter and notification dated 20 June from the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry that states: “On completion of the tenure, the Management Committee of PCB stands dissolved, ceases to operate”.

Accordingly, the Election Commissioner, Mr Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana, who is also the Acting Chair of the PCB, has constituted the PCB Board of Governors in accordance with Para 10 of the PCB Constitution 2014 and in line with and pursuant to the above referred letter and notification.

Shehzad Rana said: “The election of the PCB Chair will be held in a fair and transparent manner whilst adopting due process and ensuring completion of all legal formalities.”

The formation of the PCB BOG now stands as follows:

Mr Muhammad Zaka Ashraf (PCB Patron’s nominee)

Mr Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee)

National Bank of Pakistan

State Bank of Pakistan

Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL)

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC)

President Larkana Region

President Dera Murad Jamali Region

President Bahawalpur Region

President Hyderabad Region

The election schedule will be issued after receiving nominations from the departments/service organisations. The Election Commission office has written to the departments/service organisations to nominate their representatives.