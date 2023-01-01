Power tariff climbs to whopping Rs59 per unit for domestic consumers

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government seems to have adopted a no-holds-barred policy vis-a-vis the electricity prices which are continuously going through the roof, on Monday.

After the calculations of the recent surges in the electricity prices announced by the government under various heads including basic tariff and taxes, the average per unit power rate has climbed to whopping Rs59 for domestic consumers.

Just a few days ago, the federal government announced Rs7 per unit hike in the basic power tariff.

Besides this, the increase in power rate becomes even heftier after frequent addition of fuel price adjustment, quarter tariff adjustment, income tax, PTV fee, Radio fee, sales tax and other additional taxes to electricity bills.

The electricity billing will be computed as per the new tariff police for the current month.