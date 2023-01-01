Govt withdraws Pemra (Amendment) Bill 2023

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday announced withdrawal of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 after some stakeholders expressed reservations about the legislation.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb made the announcement during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information held in Islamabad.

The minister told the participants of the meeting that the government wanted to abolish the black laws’ of Pemra and respected the reservations conveyed by the journalists’ community on the few clauses of the bill.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PML-N respects the right of expression and no compromise will be made on the freedom of expression and constitutional rights of the masses. She said the bill was prepared with consultation of the stakeholders while being in opposition.