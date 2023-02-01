PPP hints at forging ‘election alliance’ with PTI

F.P. Report

LAHORE : The People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday hinted at forming an electoral alliance with its arch-rival, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), to counter its former PDM ally, the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Addressing a press conference here Punjab PPP acting president Rana Farooq Saeed announced that the party “may forge an alliance with other parties, including the PTI.”

It may be recalled that a PML-N leader had recently announced that the party intended to contest elections in Sindh by forging alliance with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Grand Democratic Alliance.

Saeed said the PPP was ready to face the challenges posed by political rivals. “Alliances are made and broken. It is a political process,” he added.

He said no-one would accept the election results if any party was kept out of the process.

Regarding May 9 carnage, the PPP leader said those who were involved in the hooliganism must be punished but those who had been only silent spectators during the incidents should be forgiven and that innocent PTI workers should not be barred from taking part in the elections.

He alleged the PML-N was attempting to keep the PTI out of the electoral race.

Saeed said that it seemed that the elections would be held because “some forces” had been active.

He praised the chief election commissioner (CEC) for his statement on “level playing field” and appealed him to ensure fair and transparent elections asking him to take notice of the development works being carried out by the Punjab caretakers.

He lamented that the country lacked gas but new gas pipelines were being laid in Toba Tek Singh district.

The PPP leader criticised former finance minister Ishaq Dar for the economic woes and added that the economy could be saved only by getting rid of him.