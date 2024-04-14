PPP will continue to support govt to achieve economic stability: President

LARKANA (PPI): President Asif Ali Zardari says Pakistan People’s Party will continue to support the government for economic stability and prosperity in the country.

He was addressing the public gathering on 45th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto in Larkana on Sunday.

The President said Pakistan is blessed with vast potential of minerals and natural resources and we will emerge from current economic crisis through exploitation of these resources.

Paying tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he said Bhutto family always sacrificed their lives for the country and people.

President Zardari thanked the people for posing their confidence on Pakistan People’s Party in general elections.

Bilawal urges nation to continue Bhutto’s mission for progress: People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday urged the nation to continue Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s mission for progress and prosperity of the country.

In his message on the occasion of 45th death anniversary of the founder of the PPP and former prime minister, Bilawal said “let us strive to build a Pakistan where justice prevails, where democracy flourishes and every citizen is empowered to utilize his full potential.

“Let us all move forward with a new determination by following the legacy of ZAB. Today, we should pay homage to Shaheed Bhutto and also pledge to uphold the ideals for which he sacrificed his life.”

It may be noted that the PPP had put off a rally to observe the death anniversary, which falls on April 4, due to Ramazan.

The PPP has made all the arrangement to hold the rally at Garhi Khuda Baksh at 3 pm today. Party workers from all over the country have reached Bhutto’s mausoleum where more than 8,000 police and security personnel have been deployed.

As per party sources, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other party leaders will address the participants.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court last month ruled that Bhutto, who was hanged 44 year ago after being convicted of murder, didn’t get a fair trial. Bhutto was hanged in 1979 after a trial under the military regime of late General Zia-ul-Haq.

The party, the PPP, he founded is now run by his grandson and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“We didn’t find that the fair trial and due process requirements were met,” said Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa in remarks telecast live of the ruling that he said was a unanimous decision by a nine-member bench headed by him.

The ruling came in response to a judicial reference filed by Bilawal’s father, Asif Ali Zardari, during his tenure as president in 2011. It sought an opinion by the top court on revisiting the death sentence awarded to the PPP founder.