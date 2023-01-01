PPP wins all eight wards in Sehwan in LG elections

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidates won all eight wards of the Saeedabad Town Committee of Sehwan Sharif in the local government elections on Sunday.

As per the unofficial results, the PPP contested all eight wards of the Saeedabad Town Committee of Sehwan Sharif. Siddique Memon of the PPP won ward number 2 by obtaining 189 votes.

In ward number 3, Imdad Ali Baghio won by securing 390 votes. Rajab Baghio won ward number 4 by securing 556 votes and Abdullah Shoro won unopposed from ward number 5.

Qurban Ali Babbar was declared successful with 212 votes from ward number 6 and in ward number 7, Syed Zowar Shah won by securing 400 votes. Muhammad Siddique Memon of PPP won ward number 8 with 652 votes.

It may be noted that the LG Polls in Phase II in Sindh districts were held on the seats of Metropolitan Corporation, Municipal Corporation, Town Municipal Committees, District Councils, Union Councils, and Wards. In Karachi, the mayor will be elected by any party that has a simple majority of 124 UCs.

Acts of violence, sabotage reported during ongoing LG elections

Several acts of violence, clashes and setting elections camps on fire were reported in different districts of Sindh the ongoing local government elections on Sunday. According to media reports, unidentified people set seven election camps of different political parties on fire during ongoing local government elections in different areas of the provincial capital.

Police said first incident was reported in Saudabad area where fire was brought under control in no time. The suspects fled the scene. The Korangi SSP said the investigation is underway to determine the elements behind the incident.

The camps were set on fire in Korangi and Malir areas. Rangers and police are present at the affected camps. The PTI leaders alleged that some masked men entered a polling station in North Nazimabad Town UC-3 of Rachi district, harassed the polling staff and returning officer and tampered with the technical equipment. It was further alleged that unknown people were riding vehicles with the PPP flag.

A heavy contingent of police and rangers reached the spot and controlled the situation, but no accused was arrested.

In another incident, a clash broke out at Mir Ghulam Muhammad Talpur, Tando Bagu Union Council 37 of Badin district where an opposing candidate tortured polling agent Abdul Qadir Anwar who alleged that he was later kicked out of the polling station by the supporters of a PPP candidate.

Another incident took place at the polling station of Ward 13 in Dadu district where the PPP and PTI workers exchanged words. The PTI workers prevented PPP MPA Mujeeb-ul-Haq and his supporters from entering the polling station. The PPP activists raised slogans. Later, policemen reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Workers of political parties clashed at a polling station in Gulberg Town UC 2, broke into the polling stations and broke the ballot boxes.

ECP takes notice against Shamim Naqvi for opening ballot boxes

A video clip, posted on social media and made its way to national mainstream electronic media went viral showing Shamim Naqvi breaking the seals of ballot boxes in at a polling station in UC2 Tehsil Municipal Committee Jinnah in Karachi. Taking notice of the video clip, the Commission ordered to expel Shamim Naqvi from the polling station, declaring his action as illegal and violation of code of conduct.

PTI MPA, workers arrested for injuring PPP poll candidate

Law enforcement agencies arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Rabistan Khan along with his workers from Gulshan-e-Maymar area of Karachi on Sunday.

According to a report, PTI’s MPA was arrested on the charges of attacking and injuring the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Hilal Rehmani during the polling process of the local government elections in Karachi.

PTI injured Hilal Rehmani, the PPP candidate from Union Council Gulshan Mimar in an attack on Sunday. Hilal Rahmani is the son of MNA Shahida Rahmani and a candidate for the PPP.

As per the report, PPP’s UC candidate Hilal Rahmani was seriously injured and shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. Sindh President Nisar Khoro, General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, and Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani strongly condemned the attack and said the PTI goons who injured Hilal Rahmani should be brought to justice.

Another clash between two political parties occurred at Nasira School in the limits of Al-Falah Police Station in Karachi and a political activist named Osama Yusuf was injured who later shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

Former Sindh Governor and PTI leader Imran Ismail strongly condemned the arrest of MPA Rabistan Khan and said it is equivalent to stealing his party’s mandate. Ismail said Rabistan Khan’s fault was just to stop the PPP goons from rigging in the local bodies elections in Karachi.

He warned that blocking the way of his party’s mayorship under the Chairmanship of Imran Khan will cost the Sindh government. The PTI leader also demanded the government that Rabistan Khan should be released immediately.