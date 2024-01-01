PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected Balochistan CM unopposed

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti Friday elected Balochistan Chief Minister unopposed.

Bugti was the only member who submitted his nomination papers for the CM slot and no one else came to contest. It may be noted that the speaker and deputy speaker of the Balochistan assembly were also elected unopposed.

Bugti, who served as former caretaker interior minister and ex-provincial information minister, submitted four nomination papers for Balochistan’s chief ministership to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office.

The politico had resigned as the caretaker interior minister in December last year and joined the Bilawal-led party.

The candidate for the province’s top political position has been proposed by the PPP, and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, including Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri, and Sardar Sarfaraz Chakar Domki.

According to the preliminary results of the 2024 nationwide elections, the Nawaz-led party sat in the top position after winning 11 Balochistan Assembly seats, equivalent to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) seats, whereas, the Bilawal-led party grabbed victory on 10 seats.

Following the alliance and winning majority in Sindh, the PPP announced to form its government in Balochistan with the backing of the PML-N, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), and the Awami National Party (ANP) as its major coalition partner in the province.