Preliminary presidential candidate list in 2 days

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The vetting process of documents of 18 presidential hopefuls has been almost completed and the preliminary list of hopefuls would be announced in two days, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) said on Friday.

Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi, IEC deputy spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News 90 percent process of the documents vetting had been completed.

He said the concerned authorities had provided information regarding the health, criminal background, assets, resignation letters to the commission and today (Saturday) the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) would provide information regarding the foreign citizenship of the presidential hopefuls.

Earlier, the IEC said initial presidential candidates list would be announced on February 6. According to the IEC, 18 presidential candidates have registered with the IEC to contest the July 20 polls.

Abdul Latif Pedram, Mohammad Hakim Thorsan, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Dr. Zalmai Rassoul, Seyyed Noorollah Jalili, Inayatullah Hafez, Faramarz Tamanna, Shahab Hakimi, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Noor-ul- Haq Ulumi, Ahmad Wali Masoud, Mohammad Ibrahim Alokozay, Shaida Mohammad Abdali, Noor Rahman Lewal, President Ashraf Ghani, CEO Dr. Abdullah Abdullah and Ghulam Farooq Najrabi have registered their candidacies. (Pajhwok)