65 insurgents killed in country-wide operations, raids: MoD

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: At least 65 militants have been killed and 16 others injured in security forces raids and clearing operations nation-wide, a statement from the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

Security forces have conducted joint operations in the past 24 hours in Kapesa, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Zabul, Heart, Badghis, Faryab and Helmand provinces, the statement said.

It added 25 rebels were killed, two detained, four suspected individuals arrested, weapons and motorcycles seized in the Naharseraj, Gerishk and Sangin districts of Helmand.

In Shah Walikot and Maiwand districts of Kandahar 24 rebels were killed six injured. In Heart’s Pashtun Zarghon district 11 rebels were killed and two others injured.

Two insurgents were killed and four injured in the Arghandab district of Zabul, two militants were killed and as many injured in the Andkhoi district of Faryab while one insurgent was killed in the Uruzgan capital Tarinkot. (Pajhwok)