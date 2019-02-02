Muslimyar denounces Taliban reps remark

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Senate Chairman Fazal Hadi Muslimyar condemned the Taliban’s Political Office Representative Abbas Stanikzai’s remark regarding the dissolution of Afghan security forces after the US troop’s pullout.

Stanikzai during a video clip to a media outlet said the Afghan 17-year old army, police and intelligence personnel would breakdown when US force leave the country.

Muslimyar said: “The Taliban representative remark that Afghan army would breakdown after the US pullout because Washington offered them money was not acceptable because it is Afghan army which is the symbol of Afghanistan sovereignty, national values and a force for the protection of the nation. Army always defended the country and the Taliban remarks represented the conspiracies of strangers by the lounge of Taliban representatives”

He added the disintegration and breakdown of the army was a dream seen by some neighbouring countries since years and hoped that they would never reach their nefarious designs.

He said Afghan army was strong, national institutions had grown and army had full potential to protect and defend the country.

Senate chairman expressed his concern over ongoing peace talks between the US and the Taliban and said Afghanistan wanted a peace which ensure stability and prevent the possibility of internal conflicts.

He said the sacrifices of security personnel and their families should not be degraded in the peace talks and they expect their sacrifices shall be admired and honoured.

Muslimyar said they believed on intra-Afghan dialogue and added peace talks should be conducted between the Afghan nation and the Taliban representative.

He called on political leadership of the country to put aside difference and support the current government in its efforts for peace and stability in the country. (Pajhwok)