President and British delegation for stopping HRs abuses in IOJK

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, and members of the United Kìngdom’s Parliament have expressed deep concern over the human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (lIOJK) and the persecution of the minorities in India, and have urged the world to put pressure on India to stop its human rights abuses in IIOJK.

This was discussed during a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and a delegation of the members of the British Parliament and the representatives of the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora in the United Kingdom (UK). The delegation, which called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, was led by the Chairman of Labour Friends of Kashmir UK, Shadow Minister Andrew Gwynne.

While talking about the human rights situation in the IIOJK, the President said that

India was involved in a genocide of Muslims, persecution and suppression of minorities, burning and destroying the churches in Manipur, and the extra-judicial killings of the leaders of minority communities regionally and internationally. He stated that the psyche of India was changing as it had been influenced by the extremist Hindutva ideology which aimed to marginalize minorities, particularly the Muslims. He mentioned that Pakistan was committed to safeguarding the rights of its minorities, and took prompt action if any injustice was being done to them.

He highlighted that India was trying to change the demographic structure of the IIOJK to transform the Kashmiri people into a minority in their own land. He urged the world to put pressure on India to reverse its illegal demographic changes in the occupied territory. Expressing grave concern over the human rights violations and denial of rights to the people of IIOJK, the head of the delegation, Mr Andrew Gwynne, said that that the torture and brutalities being committed by India were unacceptable. He added that they had been supporting the Kashmiri cause in the British parliament. He also underscored the need for putting pressure on India to hold a plebiscite in IIOJK to grant the people of Jammu and Kashmir their right to self-determination.

He remarked that revoking the special status of IIOJK was allowing India to change the demography of the valley. He further said that Pakistan and the UK enjoyed excellent relations in the fields of education and business that needed to be further improved for the betterment of the two countries. The delegation also expressed concern over the plight of minorities, particularly the Muslims, in the Indian Gujrat and IIOJK. The President appreciated the support of the Kashmiri diaspora in the UK and members of the British parliament for supporting the Kashmir cause.