President stresses on Varsities to use technology

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: President, Dr Arif Alvi here Thursday said that promotion of higher education was imperative for sustainable progress and development and stressed on the universities to use technology in order to increase the number of graduates for the benefits of Pakistan.

The President expressed these views during a high-level meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali, Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan and members of the Provincial Cabinet here at Governor House. Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, problems related to higher education sector and universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came under discussion. The President said that higher education was very important sector and the universities of Khyber Pakthunkhwa could increase the number of graduates with the help of technology for prosperity of the country.

He emphasized on the universties of KP to increase the volume of online education and start different shifts for producing a large number of quality technical and vocational educated manpower, which was imperative for sustainable economic growth and socioeconomic development. He asked universities to hire services of grant specialist for addressing its financial issues and research grant.

The caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan underlined the need for early appointment of the Vice Chancellors in universities of Khyber Pakthunkhwa. On this occasion, the Provincial Government authorities gave briefing on the existing financial and administrative affairs of the universities.

President for enhanced focus on education, health sectors: President Arif Alvi on Thursday called for enhancing focus on education and health sectors to provide education and health facilities to underprivileged population of the country.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of an international conference on health research 2023 here at Khyber Girls Medical College, he said that only four to five percent of the country’s population is privileged enough to get higher education while the common man was facing great problems. He pointed out that 27 million children out of the 250 million total population of the country were out of schools while a great number of people were not having access to quality health services in their respective areas. The President urged the policy makers to take timely and quick decisions and emphasized on the stakeholders, philanthropists, volunteers and Ulemas to play their role in creating awareness about the modern day challenges and educating children.

He said that the government could not along set up schools for 27 million out of school children or provide health facilities to all and this responsibility came to the shoulder of civil society to serve the population. He said that the country’s economy was facing several challenges and expressed the hope that it would improve with the passage of time, adding that teachers, doctors, students, Ulemas and every person would have to play role in nation building.

The President said that currently the country needs doctors and nurses, adding that there was a demand 900,000 nurses in the country while presently 200,000 trained nurses were working in the field. He appreciated the organisers of the first ever international conference on health research and said that new researches in health sector in collaboration with the international practitioners was need of the hour.

He said the doctors especially the newly graduated students should concentrate on new research topics and educate the people about communicable and non-communicable diseases and preventive measures. The President also stressed to encourage the females to come forward and join the practical life after completing their education especially in the field of medical.

Speaking on the occasion the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan expressed resolve of his government to address the challenges in the field of health in KP, adding the provincial government had increased funds for the health sector and set up new health centres to meet the demand. The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali, Principal Rehman Medical Institute Professor Dr Muhammad Rehman and other guests were also attended the concluding session of the international conference.