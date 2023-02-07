President visits Peshawar

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: President Dr Arif Alvi has reiterated the resolve to uproot and eliminate terrorism from the country. He said that the government and the security forces of the country would take all possible measures to fully defeat the menace of terrorism. He expressed these views during his visit to Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar, wherein he inquired after the injured in the Peshawar Police Line terrorist attack.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Police Line terrorist attack was a painful and heinous act of terrorism, and expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives. He said that Pakistan had successfully tackled the menace of terrorism, and it would continue to take steps till its complete elimination. He appreciated the government for providing financial aid to the families of the martyred as well as those who were injured during the attack. The President also met with the sole female survivor of the terrorist attack and expressed his condolences over the martyrdom of her family members.