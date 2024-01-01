Secretary Blinken’s Meets with Austrian President Van der Bellen

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Austrian President Van der Bellen today in Vienna, Austria. Secretary Blinken and President Van der Bellen emphasized the strength of the U.S.-Austria partnership in supporting humanitarian needs in Ukraine and continuing to enforce the integrity of EU sanctions on Russia. The Secretary thanked Austria for critical humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in Gaza and support for Israel’s right to ensure October 7 can never be repeated.