Prince Mirwais Zahir buried in Kabul

KABUL (TOLOnews): The body of Prince Mirwais Zahir, the son of the last King of Afghanistan, Mohammad Zahir Shah, was buried in Kabul’s Maranjan Hill.

Prince Mirwais, the youngest member of his family, passed away in Kabul on Friday, 7 Mezan, at the age of 66. The cause of his passing has not yet been made public.

His relatives described Mirwais as being patient, patriotic, and desiring to serve his nation.

“He was a very good and gentle person. He loved everyone. He loved his homeland and his people,” said Mohammad Mustafa Zahir, grandson of Zahir Shah.

Mirwais Zahir left Afghanistan after the Mohammad Daud Khan-led coup in 1973, and then in 2002 returned to the country with his father Mohammad Zahir Shah.

“After Dauod Khan’s 1973 coup, he went to Italy where he served his father. When Baba-i-Melat came back to Afghanistan in 2002, he was with him,” said Nader Naeem, a nephew.

Some of his friends and relatives shared descriptions of him.

“He was a kind person and had a very close relationship with the entire Afghan nation and Afghan tribes,” said Zain al-Abidin, Mirwais’s friend.

The Political Commission of the Islamic Emirate expressed its condolences to Mirwais Zahir’s family by publishing a message on X social network.

Hamid Karzai, the former president of the country, went to the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan hospital to participate in the funeral of Mirwais Zahir and offer prayers for his soul.

On social media, Karzai, and former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, expressed their condolences for the death of Mirwais Zahir.