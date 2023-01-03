Protest against brutal murder of woman held

CHITRAL (APP): A protest meeting was held in Chitral under the auspices of Tehreek Tahafuz Chitrali in connection with the brutal murder of a Chitrali woman in lower Dir in Police Station Rabat jurisdiction.

The meeting was presided over by Alhaj Eidul Hussain. Addressing the meeting, the speakers said that Yasmin Bibi, a daughter from Chitral, who was married to Shah Zareen in Lower Dir, an Afghan Refugee Khan Bahadur, son of Nawab Khan, living at Rabat. The protesters took the body of the woman, placed it on the road, recorded their protest and raised their voice against this cruelty.

They said that the Rabat Police Station filed a report under section 324 against the accused Khan Bahadur.

The injured Yasmeen died on the way to hospital, they said. According to reports, the Rabat Police have arrested the accused Khan Bahadur.

The former President of the Trade Union, Shabir Ahmed, Sharif Hussain, Naeem Anjum, President of Tehreek Tahafuz Chitral, Al Haj Eidul Hussain, President of Awami National Party Chitral, Sifat Zareen, leader of Muslim League-N, Maulana Israruddin Al Hilal, Noor Ahmad, members of civil society also expressed their views.

They appreciated Rabat Police for arresting the accused and appealed the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court to ensure severe punishment for this brutal murderer so as to serve as an example to others.