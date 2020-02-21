PSL 5: Karachi Kings defeat Peshawar Zalmi in last-over thriller

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Karachi Kings defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs in an interesting last-over contest during the first match of both teams in 2020’s PSL 5 played at National Stadium Karachi (NSK) on Friday.

Despite strong retaliation from Zalmi’s Kamran Akmal 43 and Liam Livingstone not out 54 to 202-run chase, Kings managed to grab victory by holding a tight grip on the match from the starting over.

Mohammad Amir ended a 47-run partnership of Liam Dawson and Liam Livingstone in 14th over by sending off Dawson.

Livingstone was the top scorer in the match followed by Akmal’s 43.

Zalmi won the toss and elected to field first, however, Kings sealed a huge total over the loss of four wickets with the input of its in-form opener, Babar Azam 78 off 56, and skipper Imad Wasim’s 50 off 30 balls as the two players set third-wicket partnership of overall 97 runs.

Hasan Ali got two wickets while Mohammad Mohsin managed to send off one player.

From Kings, Chris Jordan and Umaid Asif got two wickets each, Mohammad Amir and Cameron Delport got one wicket each.

During King’s inning, Babar Azam hammered 78 off 56 balls, Imad Wasim scored 50 off 30 to become top scorers for their side.