PSX continues to witness bearish trend

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday continued to witness bearish trend as the KSE-100 Index plunged 341 points to trade at 33,343 points.

On the other hand, the price of the US dollar increased by 50 paisa against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market and traded at Rs 158.90.

It is pertinent here to mention that the capital market witnessed worst session in the history of the equities trading on Monday as the PSX fell by 2375.97 points, causing loss of Rs 380 billion to investors.