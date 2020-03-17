Met Office forecast heavy rainfall in Karachi today

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Karachi likely to receive heavy rain under the influence of fresh westerly weather system, on Tuesday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast entry of fresh westerly wave in Pakistan from Iran on March 20.

The weather system will bring countrywide rainfall, the met office predicted.

The weather department has forecast hike in maximum temperature in the metropolis on Tuesday and Wednesday. The mercury is expected to soar 35 to 36 degree Celsius today and tomorrow (Wednesday), according to the met office. Presently 24 degree temperature has been recorded in the metropolis with 30 percent humidity.

The minimum temperature has been recorded 18.5 degree Celsius today. The wind direction will be northeasterly or easterly, which will become westerly or northwesterly, the met office said.

The met department in its monthly forecast had predicted slightly above normal rainfall in most parts of Punjab. The rain or thunderstorm activity is likely during 1st, 3rd and 4th week of March with chances of hailstorms and gusty winds at isolated in plain areas of Punjab.

The weather office had also predicted above normal rain fall in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan with isolated hail and thunderstorm.

Sindh is also likely to receive above normal rainfall, while temperature likely to remain near normal in upper Sindh, while above normal in lower parts in March, according to the monthly forecast.