PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 394 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 394.49 points, showing positive change of 0.85 per cent, closing at 46,627.08 points against 46,232.59 points the previous day.

A total of 202,598,801 shares valuing Rs.7.404 billion were traded during the day as compared to 177,617,061 shares valuing Rs.6.932 billion the previous day.

As many as 330 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 166 of them recorded gains and 144 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 44,891,724 shares at Rs.1.24 per share, Cnergyico Pk with 17,096,921 shares at Rs.3.13 per share and Oil and Gas Dev. With 17,023,821 shares at Rs.99.36 per share.

Ismail Industries witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.48.75 per share price, closing at Rs.698.75, whereas the runner-up was Pak Hotels with a Rs.19.28 rise in its per share price to Rs.276.32. Al-Abbas Sugar witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.33.84 per share closing at Rs.510.11, followed by Abbott Lab with a Rs.9.49 decline to close at Rs.336.01. (APP)