Rupee gains 97 paisa against US Dollar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed the 19th consecutive recovery session as it gained 97 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs286.76 against the previous day’s closing of Rs287.73.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs283.7 and Rs286.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased 46 paisa to close at Rs302.90 against the last day’s closing of Rs302.44, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.91, whereas a decrease of 36 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs349.50 as compared to the last closing of Rs349.86.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 26 paisa each to close at Rs78.07 and Rs76.45 respectively.