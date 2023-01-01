PSX’s 100-index gains 59 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday gained 59.13 points, a positive change of 0.13 percent, closing at 45,650.06 points against 45,590.93 points the previous trading day.

A total of 45,590.93 shares valuing Rs2.77 billion were traded during the day as compared to 102,767,509 shares valuing Rs3.80 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 316 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 148 of them recorded gains and 138 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 18,078,085 shares at Rs1.90 per share; Al-Shaheer Corp with 18,007,987 shares at Rs11.32 per share and SEARLR2 with 16,376,256 shares at Rs1.60 per share.

Premium Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs26.00 per share price, closing at Rs378.10, whereas the runner-up was Pak Services with Rs20.00 rise in its per share price to Rs670.00.

Allawasaya Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs110.00 per share closing at Rs1,560.00, followed by Nestle Pakistan with Rs85.00 decline to close at Rs7,015.00. (APP)