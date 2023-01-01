Steady recovery continues; Rupee gains 87 paisa against US Dollar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Rupee on Thursday witnessed the seventh consecutive recovery session as it gained 87 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs297.95 against the previous day’s closing of Rs298.82.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs297 and Rs300 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.08 to close at Rs319.88 against the last day’s closing of Rs320.96, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged at closed at Rs2.02, whereas a decline of 48 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs372.12 as compared to the last closing of Rs372.60.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 23 paisa each to close at Rs81.12 and Rs79.43 respectively.

On September 5 rupee against dollar in the interbank trading was at Rs307.09 and by September 14 it came down to Rs297.95, price of the Euro declined to Rs319.88 from Rs330.13, British Pound to Rs372.12 from Rs385.22, Emirate Dirham to Rs81.12 from Rs83.60 and Saudi Riyal to Rs79.43 from Rs81.87. Whereas the buying and selling of the dollar in the open market came down from Rs320.8 to Rs297 and Rs324 to Rs300 respectively.