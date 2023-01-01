PTI challenges Shehbaz, Maryam’s acquittals in corruption cases in SC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has submitted a petition challenging the acquittals of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz in corruption cases.

The PTI submitted its petition to the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Sources said that the petition requested the court to declare the acquittal of Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case null and void.

It also prayed to the court to void exoneration of Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield reference by the Islamabad High Court.

A special court in October 2022, acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamaza Shehbaz in the Rs16 billion money laundering case.

In September 2022, the Islamabad High Court acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain Safdar (retired) in the Avenfield case, four years after their conviction.

In July 2018, Maryam had been handed a seven-year jail sentence for “aiding and abetting” her father Nawaz Sharif in the purchase of luxurious apartments in London that “were acquired through corrupt means”, with Safdar also given a one-year jail sentence.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif himself was sentenced to 10 years in prison but was given bail in 2019 to seek medical treatment, for which he went to United Kingdom and has not returned since.