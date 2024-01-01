PTI ex-MPs approached PHC against electoral ‘symbol’

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former lawmakers especially prominent leader Pakistan Shehryar Afridi of the has approached the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to challenge the allotment of the election symbol “bottle” by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on Monday.

Moreover, former provincial minister Kamran Bangash, Asif Khan, Aftab Alam and Shafiullah had challenged allotment of ‘symbol’ for general election scheduled on 8th February.

The petition was filed by Syed Sikandar Hayat Shah on behalf of petitioner. ECP granted violin to Kamran Bangash while his opponent obtained piano which will create confusion for voters.

However, two different candidates for national and provincial seats with similar names Asif Khan obtained hand chariot which will be also made confuse the public. The candidates from Kohat had also challenged their electoral symbol with similar grounds.

The ECP assigned electoral symbols to PTI leaders, now contesting as independent candidates, for the 2024 general elections scheduled for February 8. ECP assigned the symbol of a bottle to Afridi, which has prompted him to file a petition with the provincial court. Former federal minister Afridi contends that the allocation of symbols often prioritizes ex-members, highlighting a concern within his application. He contends that candidates’ opinions should be considered before finalising the assignment of election symbols.

Afridi claims that despite repeated attempts to seek clarification from the Returning Officer (RO), he has received no response. This perceived lack of communication has further fueled his legal challenge against the ECP’s decision. The petition filed with the PHC names the ECP, District Returning Officers (DROs), and ROs as respondents, marking them as parties involved in the ongoing legal proceedings.

PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan dispose-of Contempt of Court plea against Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aimal Wali Khan after submission of apology as well as admission before media for usage of harsh words regarding judiciary, on Monday.

Earlier, Chief Justice PHC had ordered Aimal Wali for submission of apology in written as well as clarification before media which was fulfilled by ANP provincial presidents as per law.

The written reply stated that I am apologized for my rhetoric which had hurt sentiments of Chief Justice PHC and also regretted mishap in the premises of High Court during his appearance.

It is worthy to mention that Aimal Wali had used derogatory rhetoric against Chief Justice of PHC which was challenged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fazal Muhammad Khan of Charsadda district.

Meanwhile, Anti-Terrorism Court granted further three days remand to alleged culprit involved in firing in front of Judicial Complex in which Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel was killed while three others were injured.

The alleged culprit identified as Abdul Wahab was produced before Anti-terrorism Court after completion of physical remand but police argued further remand due to unfinished interrogation. The alleged culprit was arrested with weapon of offense under the allegation of opening firing over old rivalry in front of Judicial Complex in which one CTD personnel was killed while three others were injured.