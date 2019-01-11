PTI govt working hard to resolve issues of public: CM Buzdar

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is working hard to resolve issues of public.

Talking to media in Lahore on Friday, he said that the police culture is changing slowly, adding that a Police Reforms Committee headed by Minister for Law is working to introduce reforms in the department.

The chief minister while urging the masses to restrain said that all sectors will improve significantly.

Buzdar went on to say that the provincial government is paying special attention to the health sector, adding that new recruitments have been made in this sector and the scope of health card is being extended to the entire province.

The system won’t be fixed until we don’t walk on the ground, the Punjab CM said and added how can we take action until we have no knowledge of the circumstances.