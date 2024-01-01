PTI holds rally in Karachi demands release of Imran

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a rally in East Karachi district, on Saturday demanding release of its founder chairman, Imran Khan, the participants of rally made protest against theft of PTI mandate, and demanded judicial freedom.

The rally commenced from Hakim Saeed Ground University Road near Baitul Mukarram Masjid of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi, a spot in Karachi accessible from various routes, reached Shahrah-e Quaidin. The event saw the participation of prominent PTI leaders, including Haleem Adil Sheikh, President of PTI Sindh, along with Raja Azhar, President of PTI Karachi, and other key figures of PTI like Jamal Siddiqui, Arslan Khalid, Fahim Khan, Amjad Jah, Nazirullah Mehsud, Waqas Khan, Agha Arslan, Sarina Adnan, Aftab Jahangir, and others.

Joining the rally were representatives from various wings of PTI, including the Insaf Lawyers, Women Wing, Insaf Youth Wing, Insaf Student Federation, and others. Participants of the rally vigorously expressed their demands for Imran Khan’s release and vehemently condemned the theft of the mandate and demand for freedom of judiciary.

Addressing the rally participants, PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh reiterated the unified voice of the nation in demanding Imran Khan’s release. He warned the government to heed the anger of the youth, stating that failure to do so would leave no path for their return. The streets of Karachi are filled with people, echoing the singular demand across the nation: “Free Imran Khan.”

Sheikh highlighted the critical state of affairs in Pakistan, emphasizing that while the people’s mandate is being stolen, attempts are being made to snatch away the mandate they provided. He asserted that Karachi’s mandate has been snatched and handed over to an anti-state party; he said we are united for peace, rule of law, and constitutionalism. He defended the right to protest, stating that holding rallies is their constitutional right; he said Pakistan and its towns, its streets, and even the armed forces belong to us.

Haleem Adil Sheikh urged the people of Karachi to attend the massive gathering planned at Bagh-e-Jinnah on April 28, where over a million participants are expected. He urged one million voters to join the event and show those who stole the mandate that the nation stands united against them.

Promising a vigorous campaign against Imran Khan’s imprisonment and mandate theft, Sheikh vowed that their struggle would continue until Khan is freed and the stolen mandate is returned. He expressed confidence that Imran Khan would soon be free and would become the Prime Minister of the country.

PTI Karachi President Raja Azhar, speaking at the rally, announced a grand gathering in Karachi on April 28 and said Imran Khan will soon be with us and addresses the people of Karachi. He clarified that PTI workers are not terrorists but peaceful citizens, and the rally faced no roadblocks or interruptions.