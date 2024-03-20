PTI nominates Marwat for PAC chairmanship

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Ali Muhammad Khan, a prominent leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has announced the nomination of Sher Fazl Marwat for the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Emphasizing the significance of the PAC chairmanship as an opposition privilege, Khan asserted that it is not within the government’s authority to dictate who leads the committee. He dismissed any notion of factionalism within PTI, stating that despite internal discussions and differences, the party remains united under the leadership of Imran Khan in the pursuit of safeguarding the electoral mandate.

Talking to media, Khan highlighted the challenges faced by PTI, particularly during Imran Khan’s incarceration, which led to the departure of key figures such as Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhary, Ali Zaidi, and Imran Ismail, creating a temporary vacuum within the party.

However, he credited the resilience of PTI members and the support of legal professionals for navigating through turbulent times. Referring to the legal battles faced by Imran Khan, Khan reiterated the party’s stance that the cases against their leader are baseless and politically motivated.