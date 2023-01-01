PTI to attend parliament’s joint session on Monday

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to attend a joint session of parliament, which was earlier adjourned till March 27 (Monday). Sources privy to the development stated that PTI senators will participate in tomorrow’s joint sitting of parliament.

Opposition leader in Senate Dr Saleem Shehbaz has summoned a meeting of PTI parliamentarians in this connection. The session will be held at 2 pm tomorrow at parliament house, say sources.

The meeting will formulate a joint strategy for joint sitting of parliament.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar had said that the party’s senator will raise their voice against the ‘unconstitutional move’ of the Election Commission.

“As per the Constitution, a caretaker government will not remain legal following the expiration of its deadline – 90 days,” Asad Umar noted.

He also condemned the police against PTI, saying that the houses of PTI leaders and workers were being raided while many members were currently under arrest. It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned session of the National Assembly on Monday at 12:00 noon, whereas the joint session of parliament will also resume on the same day at 3:00 pm.

Issues of national importance will be discussed in both sessions. NNI