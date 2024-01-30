PTI to challenge cipher case verdict in IHC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to challenge cipher case verdict in Islamabad High Court (IHC). We will challenge the punishment awarded to PTI founder and ex-foreign minister after receiving a detailed verdict in the cipher case, Barrister Ali Zafar said while talking to a private TV Channel that after the special court announced its verdict.

Zafar criticized the verdict and termed the sentence to PTI leaders ‘mockery’ of justice. Jail trial in the cipher case was against Article 10-A, he claimed. The former law minister was of view that ‘due’ process was not adopted in the case.

Earlier in the day, a special court hearing cipher case handed a 10-year jail term, each, to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The former prime minister and the former foreign minister were facing trial in cipher case in Adiala Jail from last year for ‘distorting’ the facts of the diplomatic cipher. Both the PTI leaders were accused of conspiracy to misuse the contents of the cipher to fulfill nefarious purposes.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) top leadership vehemently rejected on Tuesday the verdict handed down by a special court under the Official Secrets Act, which sentenced former premier Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to 10 years in jail in the cipher case.

In response to the special court’s decision, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, a central leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf, addressed the media, urging party supporters to exhibit restraint and avoid expressing anger. He stated that PTI would challenge the Cipher case trial in court, expressing hope that the punishment meted out to PTI founder Imran Khan would be annulled.

PTI stalwart Omer Ayub Khan took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), declaring his rejection of the verdict, citing political motives behind the decision. In a statement, he called on all PTI members and Pakistanis to remain calm and peaceful in the aftermath of what he referred to as a decision by a “kangaroo court” against PM Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Omer Ayub Khan encouraged supporters to concentrate on the upcoming electoral process, emphasizing a high voter turnout. He urged PTI members to rally on February 8, 2024, and cast their votes for PM Imran Khan’s nominated candidates, whose names have been posted on PTI’s official website and social media channels.