JI to defend Islamic tenets of Constitution, says Siraj

F.P. Report

LOWER DIR: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq has emphasized that the JI will steadfastly defend the Islamic tenets of the constitution, including Article 62 and 63. Addressing election rallies in Lower Dir on Tuesday, he remarked that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) aspiration to annul Article 62 and 63 would never come to fruition.

Sirajul Haq said the fact was that the two other former ruling parties have also became supporters of the PML-N manifesto. Transforming Pakistan into a secular state, he said, was their sole agenda. The former rulers aimed to appease the US and Western lobbies, he remarked.

He further stated that the JI would resist all conspiracies against the Islamic identity of Pakistan. He said a clear majority in Pakistan was in favour of Islamic system. Yet, he added, their desire was never fulfilled as the ruling two percent elite was afraid of the laws based on Quran and Sunnah. He said the article 62 and 63 guaranteed the presence of honest and capable people in the parliament. Are the former ruling parties wanting presence of corrupt persons in the assemblies, he questioned.

Siraj said the country went through different experiences yet Islamic system was never introduced here. He said Islam provides solution to all the problems facing the country and its people. The JI, he added, would introduce interest-free economy and ensure rule of law and constitution after coming to power. He appealed to the people to vote for the JI for better Pakistan.

Meanwhile, he expressed concern over the verdict of the special court in the Cypher Case. As the trial court announced 10-year prison for Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday, the JI chief said had the trial held in the open court, it would have been better for all sides. The PTI leaders, however, he said has the right to appeal. The JI, he said, would continue to struggle for the rule of law in Pakistan.