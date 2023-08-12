PTI’s Asad Umar ‘arrested’ in cipher case

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Former secretary-general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Asad Umar has been taken into custody by Federal Investigation

Agency (FIA).

The counter-terrorism wing of the FIA had registered the case against the former prime minister — who was ousted from office after a no-confidence motion in April last year — after ascertaining his deliberate involvement in misusing the classified document following a probe.

The former federal minister Asad Umar was taken into custody from Islamabad in cipher probe case. Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested from his residence in Islamabad.

PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested in connection with the Cypher case and shifted to Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) headquarters. It is pertinent to mention here that Azam Khan, ex-principal secretary to the PTI chairman and former prime minister made startling revelations and claimed that the former PM used US cypher for his ‘political gains’ and to avert a no-confidence motion against him.

Khan, who had earlier been “missing” for months, suddenly appeared before the scene and made startling revelations about US cypher, while recording his statement under the CrPC 164 before a magistrate.

On September 28, last year, an alleged audio of ex-PM and his aide Azam Khan discussing US cypher, which the PTI chief claimed led to the ouster of his government, was leaked. In the alleged conversation, Azam Khan can be heard informing former prime minister Khan about the controversial diplomatic cable.