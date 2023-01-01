PTI’s parliamentarians’ writs: PHC orders Senator Aurangzeb to appear

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has stopped arrested Senator Aurangzeb Orakzai under section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO) and ordered him to appear before court on 10th August, on Tuesday.

PHC’s divisional comprising of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Sahibzada Asadullah heard writ petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator while Adnan Aman advocate appeared on behalf of petitioner. The counsel argued that Deputy Commissioner Orakzai has issued order under 3MPO for arrest of Senator Aurangzeb in connection to 9th& 10th May PTI’s protests despite the petitioner was aboard.

Once again Senator Aurangzeb Orakzai visited Dubai from 21st to 26th June while DC has issued order for his arrest on 3rd July despite he was aboard and it expected the PTI’s senator will be took into custody on his arrival, the argued. The counsel requested to stop his arrested because petitioner is a Senator and as a law-abiding citizen will surrender willing before court of law because Senator Aurangzeb Orakzai is victim of political victimization.

PHC has stopped arrested of Senator Aurangzeb Orakzai and ordered him to appeared before court on 10th August after conclusion of initial arguments while adjourned further hearing.

Meanwhile, PHC has stopped Anti-corruption Establishment for final decision against father PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Ali Amin Gandapur named Major (retired) Amin Ullah and ordered to submit report in this regard. The counsel argued that Anti-corruption Establishment has issued notice to PTI’s provincial president Ali Amin Gandapur (son of petitioner) regarding illegal transfer of 30 Marla land in Dera Ismail Khan.

However, Muhammad Amin has purchased a house from Tahir Amin while it is under trial at civil court because Shafiullah has challenged the ownership of 30 Marla home, the counsel added.

In the meantime, Anti-corruption has initiated a case against Ali Amin Gandapur in 2023 on ground of said disputed property despite the fact that it was purchased PTI’s president father Amin Ullah thorough registry, the counsel informed. The counsel argued to declare Anti-corruption’s case null and void due to lack of jurisdiction because the case is under proceedings in civil court but the inquiry is initiated for political victimization.

Assistant Advocate General Danyal Asad Chamkani argued that inquiry is under proceeding but neither the petitioner nor Ali Amin Gandapur joined the inquiry, in the meantime, PHC has order them to join the probe and stopped Anti-corruption Establishment from final decision while adjourned further hearing till 24th August.