PTI’s Parvez Elahi held again soon after release on IHC order

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: There seems no end to Parvez Elahi’s legal miseries as the former Punjab chief minister was arrested again soon after his release on the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Tuesday.

Ealhi was released from Police Lines Islamabad but soon after his release, he was arrested again at the gate of the police lines.

According to details, ATS and officials in plain clothes arrested Elahi and took him with them.

The police said that Elahi was arrested in a case pertaining to the Counter Terrorism Department police station.

The Islamabad police posted the update soon after saying that Elahi was sent on his way after the high court’s order.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, Elahi’s lawyer said: “I think all limits have been crossed and this is injustice with the country and its institutions and equivalent to making a mockery of the law and Constitution.”

“Absolutely shameful how courts orders keeps getting disrespected by the fascist regime. Parvez Elahi’s crime is standing for Pakistan, crime is not leaving PTI despite massive pressure,” the PTI posted on social media platform X in its condemnation of the arrest.

Earlier, the IHC suspended the written arrest order of 3 MPO under which former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and ordered his release.

The court issued a notice to the parties including Islamabad DC for next Tuesday and sought their reply by the next hearing. The judge directed Pervaiz Elahi to appear before the court on the next hearing.

The Islamabad High Court directed that Pervaiz Elahi would not give any statement until the next hearing. The court remarked that according to the petitioner’s lawyer, there was no FIR registered against Elahi in Islamabad.

IHC judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition filed by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to declare the MPO order null and void.

Courtesy: (24news)