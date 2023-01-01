PTI’s propaganda harms national interests: Marriyum

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday debunked the propaganda launched by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the ongoing negations of the government with the International Monetary Funday (IMF).

Talking to the media persons here at the Parliament House, the minister said the PTI which pushed the country on the brink of default, was now involved in spreading fake news on the talks with the IMF which harmed the national interest.

“Spreading fake news is in nobody’s interest,” she said, urging the media to abstain from publishing and airing fake news originating from unauthentic sources. She said the government was trying to renegotiate the agreement, signed by the PTI regime with the IMF, to provide maximum relief to the masses.

The minister said all the people should contribute towards the betterment of the country and the nation. The coalition government had made concerted efforts to save the country from default. To a query, she said it was the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold the elections in the country. The PTI members had themselves tendered resignation from the National Assembly and ironically had now approached the court for relief, she added.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also urged the nation to contribute to the blood donation drive launched by the Pakistan Sweet Homes for saving the lives of children suffering from thalassemia.

She said that at the blood donation camp set up by Pakistan Sweet Homes here at the Parliament House, the minister congratulated and lauded Zamurd Khan, Head of Pakistan Sweet Homes, for launching the drive from Islamabad to save the lives of children who needed a blood transfusion after a certain period of time.

So far 10,000 bags of blood had been collected under the drive which would be replicated across the country, she added. “I will appeal to all the people to take part in this drive as this is the commitment and spirit which is required to deal with the diseases like thalassemia and hemophilia.”

Marriyum said timely blood transfusions of the children suffering from such diseases not only helped them recover, but also save their lives. She said collecting blood donations to ensure free supply to the deserving patients was indeed a great deed and today the parliamentarians had manifested their love for the ailing humanity by taking part in the campaign in a large number.

“This shows that our Parliament is always on the forefront to render all kinds of sacrifices for the country and its people,” she added. Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas also visited the blood donation camp, while a number of parliamentarians, including Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Amir Muqam, and members of the National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb, Khan Muhammad Jamali, Nadeem Abbas, Dr Shahnaz, Usama Qadri and others took part in the campaign.