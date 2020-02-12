PTI’s relief package is economic murder of people: PML-N

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has on Wednesday said that government’s relief package is the economic murder of people.

The PML-N leader said in her statement that it is not just a matter of the government of ‘thief Imran mafia’ now; it is the matter of Pakistan.

“The Rs 15 billion package announced by Imran mafia is a deception which will only provide relief to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and National Food Security and Research Minister Khusro Bakhtiar.

“Inflation is increasing due to this fake relief package. Imran mafia is a threat to Pakistan’s economy, security and sovereignty.”