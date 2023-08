F.P. Report

LAHORE: Zain Qureshi, son of PTI Vice-Chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, was on Thursday barred from leaving abroad.

Zain Qureshi was all set to leave for Dubai from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport when he was stopped from boarding the plane.

The administration of the Lahore Airport later informed that Zain Qureshi’s name was on Exit Control List (ECL) and that’s why he was now allowed to go abroad.