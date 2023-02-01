Public safety, priority of police: IGP

F.P. Report

BARA: Inspector General Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur has said that police are responsible for provision of safety to the masses and they are competent enough to face the challenges being faced by the police department.

He expressed the views while talking to the tribal elders during his visit to tehsil Bara, district Khyber on Tuesday.

Flanked by Capital City Police Officer(CCPO)Peshawar Ijaz Khan,District Police Police(DPO)Saleem Abbas Kulachvi he said that there was no place for the anti-social elements and with joint efforts of people and police; they would curtail all kind of crimes.

Valued sacrifices of the tribesmen, the IGP said that they would leave no stone unturned to work for the interest of their motherland.

The tribal elders should play their due role to settle pity disputes being faced by the locals; they added and urged them to assist them to restore durable peace in the area.

He went on with support of locals; the police could wipe out the anti-social disease of the tribal society.

The tribal elders assured him that they would extend every possible help to the police to curtain crimes in the area.

Earlier, IGP, KP Aakhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur inaugurated a new police station in Bara and inspected various sections of it.

Directing the local police personnel, IGP urged them to stay alert on their duty hours, keeping in view unfavorable situations in the district.

He stressed to adopt all safety measures while conducting patrolling to avoid any untoward incident.

He also planted a sibling inside the police station and offered prayers.