Punjab Assembly elections on April 30: ECP

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced election schedule for general election in Punjab. “Polling for election of Punjab provincial assembly will be held on April 30,” the election commission announced.

According to the election schedule, candidates could submit their nomination papers from March 12 to 14, while scrutiny of the papers will be held on March 22.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers upto April 05 and election symbols to candidates will be allotted on April 06, the ECP announced. It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

The announcement from President Alvi came minutes after the ECP suggested dates for the election in the province in light of the Supreme Court verdict.

President announced the date after considering the dates proposed by the election commission, the President’s office tweeted.