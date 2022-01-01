Punjab CM approves 300 new hybrid buses for Lahore

LAHORE (PPI): Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday approved the procurement of 300 new hybrid buses for the provincial capital Lahore.

Chairing the meeting of the Punjab Mass transit Authority at his office, the chief minister ordered to the procurement of new hybrid buses for Lahore city and establishment of more bus stations.

The CM ordered the revival of the Punjab Transport Company and approved the repair and maintenance of buses of the Pakistan Metro Bus System in Rawalpindi/Islamabad along with the procurement of new buses.

The meeting decided to acquire the services of NRTC for automatic fare collection.