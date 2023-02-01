Punjab governor meets children of SOS Village

LAHORE (APP): Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman met with children of SOS Children’s Village here at the Governor’s House on Sunday.

Ayesha Baligh, wife of the governor, was also present. The governor said that children are our future and the management and entire team of SOS Children Village deserves to be praised for taking good care of the children.

He said that along with educating the children, character building is very important. He asked the children to inculcate high moral values in themselves and achieve excellence in life.

The governor added that a good character enables one to achieve success in life and hereafter. Appreciating the administration of SOS Children’s Village, he said said that institutions like SOS Children’s Village were doing a good job by providing good care, education, and training to children without parents.

He said that SOS Children’s Village is rendering great services to society by fostering these children who become useful members of society after getting better education and training.

He emphasized, “We should collectively contribute to the welfare of the children to make them responsible citizens of society. Our religion also teaches to treat such children who are deprived of parental care with compassion and love.”

The governor, while addressing the children, welcomed them to the historical building. He said that all of them were bright stars, and their presence had brightened up the Governor’s House. He urged the children to work hard and always think positive for the betterment of humanity and the country.

On this occasion, National Director SOS Children, Saba Faisal, and Chairman SOS Children Village Lubna Lashari were also with the children. The administration of the Governor’s House also showed the children round.