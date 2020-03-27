Punjab overtakes Sindh as coronavirus tally rises to 1,326 nationwide

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Punjab province on Friday overtook Sindh’s coronavirus patient tally and reached 452, taking the countrywide tally to 1,326.

The most populous province of the country confirmed 452 patients with 44 new cases today.

Sindh officially reported 441 patients including 20 new cases. With 132 new coronavirus confirmed patients in Pakistan, the tally jumped to 1,326 on Friday, said the Ministry of Health portal at 10:10pm.

The good news is that two patients have been recovered in Balochistan from the deadly coronavirus.

As per the portal, there are 452 confirmed coronavirus cases in Punjab (44 new cases today), 441 in Sindh (20 new cases), 132 in Balochistan (1 new case), 180 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (57 new cases), 92 in Gilgit Baltistan (7 new cases), 27 in Federal Capital (2 new cases) and two in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

There are 10 deaths reported so far with the addition of one patient died in the last 24 hours.