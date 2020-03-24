Punjab reports first death, nation-wide tally of confirmed coronavirus cases rises to 961

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab on Tuesday reported its first death from the coronavirus in the province as the number of confirmed patients rose to 961 nation wide.

According to provincial Health Minister Yasmin Rashid, the patient was a 57-year-old admitted to Mayo Hospital. She repeated appeals for the public to stay indoors and avoid spreading the virus any further.

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the country had risen to 908 earlier in the day after Punjab and Sindh reported new cases.

The Punjab Health department tweeted that the number of confirmed cases in the province stood at 267 after 16 new cases were reported in the province.

According to the breakdown, 176 of those are the pilgrims that returned from Iran. While, Lahore remains the worst-hit city in the province with 59 new cases.

The department reported that Gujrat has 12 cases, 7 in Gujranwala, 3 in Jhelum and 2 in Rawalpindi and Multan respectively.

Sargodha, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahuddin and Rahim Yar Khan have reported only one case in their cities.

Sindh remains the worst affected province by the coronavirus in the country so far, with a total of 410 coronavirus cases. In Karachi alone, the numbers of cases of the virus are 144, with the majority said to be cases of “local transmission”.

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department, the number of cases in the province stands at 78 after 40 new cases were reported today, while the number of reported cases in Gilgit-Baltistan is 80.

Balochistan has reported 108 cases, while one case has been reported from Azad Jammu and Kashmir. In Islamabad, 15 patients have been confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The country has also reported six deaths from the virus, with Balochistan reporting its first death on Sunday. Balochistan government’s spokesperson, Liaquat Shahwani confirmed the province’s first death from the virus in a tweet.

The deceased was a 65-year-old man, under treatment at the Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital, according to Shahwani.