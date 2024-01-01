Quetta Gladiators appoint Rilee Rossouw as captain

F.P. Report

LAHORE: South African cricketer, Rilee Rossouw has been appointed as the new captain of Quetta Gladiators for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9.

Alongside Rossouw, Saud Shakeel has been named as the vice-captain of the team, indicating a new era of leadership for the franchise.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, known for his impressive PSL track record, having secured victory in 38 out of 80 matches and claiming the title in 2019, now passes the baton to Rossouw.

The decision comes after thorough deliberations by the team management, as revealed by Nadeem Omar, the owner of Quetta Gladiators, in an exclusive interview with Cricket Pakistan. Omar highlighted Rossouw’s potential as a captaincy contender, hinting at the strategic vision and leadership qualities that the South African cricketer brings to the table.

“Sarfaraz Ahmed has always been in our hearts. He has played a big part in Quetta Gladiators’ success. He has led for 8 years. For Pakistan team, Karachi, and our club, he has always fulfilled his duties with dedication.

There is no doubt about his leadership skills. Unfortunately, the franchise’s performance has been up and down in the last 3-4 years. It is said that the captain performs well only when the team is good. This time the team has improved.

Now our new coach Shane Watson has come to Pakistan. He believes Sarfaraz should be given a break from captaincy. We have not made any final decision yet,” Nadeem said. “Rilee Rossouw, a possible alternative, has not led any team yet, so we are confused.