Quetta receives fresh spell of rain, snowfall

F.P. Report

QUETTA: The rainfall in Quetta and adjoining areas has intensified cold weather in the region after rain and snowfall forecast in Balochistan by the weather department, on Monday.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), concerned government departments and agencies have prepared itself for the upcoming harsh weather conditions and finalized arrangements to deal with the situation, officials said.

The PDMA and provincial telecommunication and works department have transported necessary machinery and equipment alongside the main highways in sensitive districts to deal with the possible rain and snowfall.

Director General PDMA Imran Zarghoon monitoring the situation, officials said.

“The government has also deployed 1800 government officials along with the necessary machinery in the 10 sensitive districts of the province to deal with the situation,” the provincial government said.

As per weather prediction on January 15, very cold weather is expected in upper parts of the country and north Balochistan.

Rain and snowfall is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Qilla Abdullah, Pashin, Naushki, Muslim Bagh, Chaman, Chaghi and Zhob. Cold and partly cloudy condition is expected elsewhere in the province.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast cloudy weather with light rain and light snowfall over hills at isolated places in Baltistan.

The minimum temperature in Karachi has been recorded 9.2 o Celsius, while the maximum temperature in the city will reach to 24 o Celsius, according to the weather report.